Western Trust Q&A with Thackeray’s Sandra Stewart: ‘The most rewarding part is seeing our users laugh and smile’

Tell us about yourself

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My name is Sandra Stewart, and I have been working as a domiciliary carer for nearly 10 years. For the past three years, I have been a care assistant at Western Trust Thackeray Day Centre, and I absolutely love it.

What drew you to a career in the health and social care sector?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, I lost my mum 12 years ago, and I cared for her during her illness. Not long after, I also cared for my neighbour, who had cancer, and later my dad, whom I also lost. These personal experiences inspired me to follow a pathway into caring, and I have never looked back.

Sandra Stewart, Domiciliary Care Worker, Thackeray Day Centre

What do you do in Thackeray Day Centre?

I love working at the day centre because it feels like such a warm, homely environment. We work as a small, supportive team, using each other’s strengths to get the job done. Together, we create a safe and welcoming space where service users feel comfortable and supported.

We provide a wide range of activities tailored to the interests of our service users, including live music, themed events, pamper days, tea parties, baking, reminiscence sessions, storytelling, and much more. I often ‘wear many hats’ during these activities – beautician, hairdresser, baker, storyteller, joker, and games host – but at the heart of everything I do is person-centred care. I use my observation skills to notice any concerns or changes in those I care for.

We recently introduced a reminiscence activity where service users create their own autobiographies. They really enjoy it, as it allows them to share their life stories and give us a deeper understanding of who they are as individuals. On occasions, we also attend local tea dances, which gives our service users to opportunity to re-connect with their local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our service users range in age from 63 to 97 and include older adults as well as people living with dementia.

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

To me, this doesn’t feel like a job at all – I genuinely love coming into the day centre. Many of our service users feel more like friends, though of course I always remain professional.

The most rewarding part is seeing them laugh, smile, and enjoy themselves, especially as some only see us and their carers. I treat every service user as an individual, with a history and a story to tell, rather than just as ‘an older person’. I continue to learn so much from them – whether it’s old sayings I’ve never heard before or traditional remedies they recommend.

One of my favourite things is our photo board, where we display pictures of service users from their younger years. It sparks wonderful conversations, and you can see their pride as they reflect on their earlier days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can you tell us one thing about yourself that we might not know?

I’m an absolute shopaholic – my guilty pleasure is online shopping! I love showing everyone my new finds, whether it’s clothes or home décor.

My house is always decorated seasonally (often long before the season actually arrives!) because I can’t wait to put everything out. I always love to dress up the day centre too, in line with seasonal décor with help from all of the service users

My worst buy has to be a dress I ordered from a well-known Chinese supplier – it looked lovely online but turned out to be small enough for a doll! My best buys are definitely my trainer collection. I love them so much that even some of the Thackeray staff started ordering through me.

Let’s just say, if my postman earned commission, he’d be a very wealthy man!