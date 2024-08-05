Western Trust records lowest percentage of births in the North at 16.7% (3,319)
In 2023/24, just under a quarter (4,764, 24 per cent) of all 19,826 births in the North were in the Belfast Trust, followed by the Southern Trust with 23.8 per cent of all births (4,722), according to the Department of Health’s latest annual report on inpatient activity.
The Western Trust, by contrast, had the lowest percentage of births with 16.7 per cent (3,319). Of these, 2,225 births (11.2 per cent) were at Altnagelvin and 1,094 (5.5 per cent) were at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.
Within the maternity and the child health programme of care 7,022 of 36,091 admissions (19.46 per cent) in the North were in the Western Trust.
This included midwife-led admissions for the local health authority.
The Western Trust had the smallest percentage of available beds within maternity and child care with 20.3 per cent (67.9).
