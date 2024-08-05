Western Trust records lowest percentage of births in the North at 16.7% (3,319)

By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th Aug 2024, 15:15 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 15:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Western Trust recorded the lowest percentage of births of any health authority last year.

In 2023/24, just under a quarter (4,764, 24 per cent) of all 19,826 births in the North were in the Belfast Trust, followed by the Southern Trust with 23.8 per cent of all births (4,722), according to the Department of Health’s latest annual report on inpatient activity.

The Western Trust, by contrast, had the lowest percentage of births with 16.7 per cent (3,319). Of these, 2,225 births (11.2 per cent) were at Altnagelvin and 1,094 (5.5 per cent) were at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Within the maternity and the child health programme of care 7,022 of 36,091 admissions (19.46 per cent) in the North were in the Western Trust.

This included midwife-led admissions for the local health authority.

The Western Trust had the smallest percentage of available beds within maternity and child care with 20.3 per cent (67.9).

Related topics:Western TrustNorthDepartment of HealthAltnagelvinEnniskillen

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice