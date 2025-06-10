Western Trust support Infant Mental Health Week 2025 with successful ‘Who is holding Baby’ event

The Western Trust’s Health Improvement, Equality and Involvement Department recently held a very successful Infant Mental Health Conference at Roe Valley Hotel.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many professionals and organisations were in attendance to put infant mental health at the forefront of everyone’s minds.

Funded by the Public Health Agency, the 4th annual event aimed to raise awareness of Infant Mental Health Awareness Week (June 9-15, 2025), focusing on this year’s theme, ‘Who is holding baby’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first three years of a child’s life is a critical time. It’s a very sensitive time for brain development.

Attendees at the Western Trust Infant Mental Health Conference at the Roe Valley Hotel.

Significant exposures to stress during pregnancy and in the first 1,001 days of life has the potential to have long term impacts that can detrimentally affect physical health, mental health, wellbeing and educational outcomes of a child.

Statutory, community and voluntary services all came together under one roof to provide information stalls during the event to showcase a flavour of support services and programmes available throughout the Western Trust area. Services included Family NSPCC, NWRC, Newpin, Surestart, Toybox, Aurora Counselling, Angel eyes, Aware NI, Barnardo’s, Mindwise, Healthy Living centre, Public Health Agency, Early years, Tiny Life, Dry Arch Centre, Altram, Rainbow Family centre and the Fostering network.

Kevin Duffy, Assistant Director of Child Health and Disability at the Western Trust welcomed everyone to the morning and looked forward to listening to the influential speakers planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The keynote speech came from Professor Siobhán O’Neill, Mental Health Champion, who spoke about the Policy aspect of early intervention and family support.

Dr. Sarah Meekin, Head of Psychological Services at the Belfast Trust presented about the importance of staff managing their own emotional regulation when supporting families and children under challenge.

An expert panel led by Professor Nicola Doherty, Lead Psychologist for Department of Health Regional Trauma Network was made up of speakers, as well as Brenda McQueen Executive Director of The Dry Arch Children’s Centre, Dr Margaret Kelly, Consultant Psychiatrist, Perinatal Service and Rosie Keaney, Wellness Development Manager, Mindwise NI. Closing remarks came from Maurice Meehan, Head of Health and Social Wellbeing at the PHA.

Lisa Storey, Child Development Interventions Coordinator, Health Improvement Equality Involvement Department, WHSCT said: “We were delighted to take the lead in organising our 4th annual Infant mental health conference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was an opportunity to raise awareness, to showcase the work we do, and reflect on what we can achieve collectively to support the mental health of our babies and families in the first 1001 days of life. Infant Mental Health is quite often an overlooked and misunderstood subject and it is vital that we continue to raise awareness, offer support and discuss the importance of babies mental health and wellbeing as well as the issues that affect it.”

Expert Panel Member Brenda McQueen, Executive Director of The Dry Arch Children’s Centres added: "Every infant deserves a strong and nurturing start in life.

“One rooted in love, safety and understanding. By coming together to champion infant mental health and support we have to power to transform lives, heal wounds, and build a brighter, more resilient future for generations to come.

"Working Together we can create environments where every Child and Family feels valued, supported, and empowered from the very beginning of their journey.”