Western Trust Surestart staff launch new baby programmes

Speech and Language therapists from the Western Trust in SureStart have recently launched two programmes to promote positive parent and baby interaction and to develop the early communication skills of babies.

The Speech and Language Therapy Team (SLT) recently presented their four week, ‘Ready, Steady, Sing’ and ‘Play Baby’ programmes for parents and babies based on the most recent research in baby brain development.

Emer Maguire, local comedian and science communicator presented the ‘Chatting Time’, bite size videos for parents. These videos were developed originally by Belfast Surestart, Speech and Language Therapists. This resource is open for all to access on https://www.youtube.com/@BelfastTrust.

Kate Crossan, Lead Speech and Language Therapist for WHSCT Surestart said: “These programmes are aimed at promoting positive baby brain development in a fun and engaging way.

"They show how parents can help their baby develop by singing, smiling, talking and playing with their babies. They encourage parents to respond to and communicate with their babies.”

A recent event was held and attended by professionals from Speech and Language Therapy, the nine Surestart Teams, WHSCT Best Start in Life working group, Health Visiting, Health Improvement, SPPG, PHA and representatives of the community and voluntary sector.