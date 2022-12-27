News you can trust since 1772
Western Trust workers perform nurse Clare Robertson's celebration of NHS based on Jingle Bells

Staff at the Western Trust got into the Christmas spirit by performing a specially adapted version of 'Jingle Bells' with health service theme which was written and composed by Clare Robertson.

By Kevin Mullan
The specialist nurse from the Western Trust's Infection Control and Prevention Team wrote new lyrics for James Lord Pierpont's Christmas classic in order to celebrate the work of the local health service's staff.

Well done to all of the Western Trust workers who took part in the festive performance.

Staff at the Western Trust got into the Christmas spirit by performing a specially adapted version of 'Jingle Bells'