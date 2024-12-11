Western Trust's Hospital at Home service helps winter pressures in Derry and across NW

With current and sustained pressures on hospital beds and care homes, the Western Trust has said its ‘Hospital at Home’ Service is playing a crucial role in delivering health and care to frail, older patients in their own homes and nursing homes without the need for admission to a hospital bed.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service provides Hospital level care for ill patients who can safely manage in their own homes, keeping them closer to the people they love and within an environment that is familiar to them, whilst removing a great deal of stress and inconvenience for the patient and their families. Since its launch back in 2016, the service has treated over 4,250 patients in Derry, Limavady, Strabane and surrounding areas.

Speaking about the important role played by the Hospital at Home Programme, Dr Stephen Todd, Consultant Geriatrician and Clinical Lead for the HAH service, said: “Through the Hospital at Home Programme we provide an alternative to hospital assessment and admission. We deliver hospital-level care for ill patients who can safely manage in their own homes, whilst keeping them closer to the people they love and within the environment that is familiar to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have the potential to treat most acute illness in adults over 65 years of age with the exception of heart attack, stroke, trauma, sudden loss of consciousness, acute mental health crisis or acute surgical problem for which the acute hospital remains the most appropriate setting.”

The Trust's Hospital at Home team, who are treating people in their homes.

Hospital at Home operates as a consultant-led multidisciplinary team, supported by a number of key medical, nursing, and allied health professional colleagues. “We normally receive referrals from the GP and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), as well as other primary care and community based services and teams. Hospital at Home has recently commenced an innovative approach to triage referrals directly from nursing homes which has resulted in reduced transfers to the Emergency Department. With additional staffing in the programme team and training for nursing home staff, it is planned to roll out this initiative to all nursing homes within our catchment area.

“We manage patients at home where they are stable, with common conditions such as chest infection, UTI, cellulitis, dehydration and heart failure. So we will take patients who are perhaps not keen to go to hospital, or who are quite frail and would prefer to be managed at home. Our staff attend patients’ homes every day to assess, monitor and treat their current illness until they are ready for discharge back to the care of their GP.

“We recognise that we have an increasingly elderly population and patients who remain in hospital for what can be extended periods of time than we would like and thus are at increasing risk of hospital acquired infections, loss of their confidence and social connections with their family and local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Amongst older patients, many of which may feel anxious and distressed being away from their home environment, we often see an increase in stress. Patients too can experience an increase frailty and be at increased risk of delirium and falls. These potential complications of admission to hospital are much less common when managed in the home setting with HAH.”

Feedback received from patients and families has been very positive. One person said: “The Hospital at Home service gave us great reassurance and the pressure was taken from us, creating a safe and secure environment resulting in more relaxed surroundings conclusive to aiding recovery. The care and professionalism of the staff was excellent and greatly appreciated. We highly recommend this service”.

Another said: “Everyone who came to our home from your team was lovely. Being able to keep dad at home was so good for him, and for us staying with him at night time. We were kept informed of all the treatment that dad received and we were supported as a family to manage through this very difficult time. You should be very proud of your team and the service your provided. Anyone would be lucky to have your services.

Another added: “This service is invaluable. Being able to keep older people in their own home where possible and receiving the medical care they need, means that the older person can maintain their normal routine and prevent deterioration in cognition and ability to self-care”.

“The team that visited were very professional and excellent. It was my first experience of Hospital at Home. I would strongly recommenced this service”.

“Excellent care provided for my father at home. The staff were fantastic, very professional and caring, giving him the best care and complete dignity, enabling him to remain at home with family until he passed away. We are very grateful for the care given by the team”.