Western Trust's Hospital at Home service helps winter pressures in Derry and across NW
The service provides Hospital level care for ill patients who can safely manage in their own homes, keeping them closer to the people they love and within an environment that is familiar to them, whilst removing a great deal of stress and inconvenience for the patient and their families. Since its launch back in 2016, the service has treated over 4,250 patients in Derry, Limavady, Strabane and surrounding areas.
Speaking about the important role played by the Hospital at Home Programme, Dr Stephen Todd, Consultant Geriatrician and Clinical Lead for the HAH service, said: “Through the Hospital at Home Programme we provide an alternative to hospital assessment and admission. We deliver hospital-level care for ill patients who can safely manage in their own homes, whilst keeping them closer to the people they love and within the environment that is familiar to them.
“We have the potential to treat most acute illness in adults over 65 years of age with the exception of heart attack, stroke, trauma, sudden loss of consciousness, acute mental health crisis or acute surgical problem for which the acute hospital remains the most appropriate setting.”
Hospital at Home operates as a consultant-led multidisciplinary team, supported by a number of key medical, nursing, and allied health professional colleagues. “We normally receive referrals from the GP and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), as well as other primary care and community based services and teams. Hospital at Home has recently commenced an innovative approach to triage referrals directly from nursing homes which has resulted in reduced transfers to the Emergency Department. With additional staffing in the programme team and training for nursing home staff, it is planned to roll out this initiative to all nursing homes within our catchment area.
“We manage patients at home where they are stable, with common conditions such as chest infection, UTI, cellulitis, dehydration and heart failure. So we will take patients who are perhaps not keen to go to hospital, or who are quite frail and would prefer to be managed at home. Our staff attend patients’ homes every day to assess, monitor and treat their current illness until they are ready for discharge back to the care of their GP.
“We recognise that we have an increasingly elderly population and patients who remain in hospital for what can be extended periods of time than we would like and thus are at increasing risk of hospital acquired infections, loss of their confidence and social connections with their family and local community.”
“Amongst older patients, many of which may feel anxious and distressed being away from their home environment, we often see an increase in stress. Patients too can experience an increase frailty and be at increased risk of delirium and falls. These potential complications of admission to hospital are much less common when managed in the home setting with HAH.”
Feedback received from patients and families has been very positive. One person said: “The Hospital at Home service gave us great reassurance and the pressure was taken from us, creating a safe and secure environment resulting in more relaxed surroundings conclusive to aiding recovery. The care and professionalism of the staff was excellent and greatly appreciated. We highly recommend this service”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.