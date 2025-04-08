WHSCT exploring options to use Avoca Lodge for front line mental health services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Western Trust is exploring options to bring the Avoca Lodge site in Gransha Park into use for front line mental health services, it’s been revealed.

The former Adult Mental Health supported living facility was most recently used on an interim basis to support the Trust’s International Medical and Nursing Recruitment programme.

But now the Western Trust has applied for permission for three ground floor extensions and one first floor extension to the building.

The proposal to bring the site back into use as a centre for front line mental health services, however, is at an early stage of development.

Avoca Lodge in Gransha Park

A Trust spokesperson said: “The Western Trust continuously monitors the utilisation of our buildings and estate to ensure we are fully supporting the delivery of health and social care in an effective and efficient way.

"The Gransha Site Avoca Lodge building has been used on an interim basis to support the Trust’s International Medical and Nursing Recruitment programme.

"Our Estates Team are now working with our colleagues in the mental health team in scoping options to reuse the building to support front line services on the site.

"To date, funding has not been secured to proceed beyond this scoping exercise, which included a planning application to fully assess viability. This process is still in its very early stages and the outcome of this planning will help inform any next.”

Avoca Lodge originally opened in 1996 as an Adult Mental Health supported living facility based on the Gransha site with ten spaces prior to its being stepped down in 2023.