WHSCT records best cancer waiting time performance in the North

The Western Trust recorded the best cancer waiting time performance in the North in the second quarter of 2025.

New figures show the Western Trust had the highest percentage of patients starting treatment within 31 days (95.8 per cent, 320 of 334 patients), while the Belfast Trust had the lowest (81.8 per cent, 927 of 1,133 patients).

The Western Trust did not, however, meet the target of 98 per cent percent of patients starting treatment within 31 days.

The Western Trust also reported the highest percentage of patients starting treatment within 62 days at 40.6 per cent (77 of 189.5).

North West Cancer Centre

The lowest percentage was reported by the Southern Trust at 27.9 per cent (57 of 204.5).

The figures are contained in Accredited Official Statistics on cancer waiting times for the quarter ending June 2025.

Waiting times for patients accessing cancer services at hospitals in the North during April, May, and June 2025 are included in the data.