It is a well-known fact that women live on average about five years longer than men. This has been the case all through history and in virtually all countries worldwide. No matter how good or bad life expectancy is for men, women will live on average an extra five years. I checked the numbers in my own GP practice and the difference in life expectancy between men and women is four years with women living longer.

This goes against the common view that “it’s a man’s world”, but probably is evidence despite this that women are simply smarter than men.

Death rates are higher for boys than girls with boys more likely to be born premature and suffer more serious infections as children as they have a less well developed immune system. Teenage boys suffer more accidents, violence, poisoning, suicides and external causes of death. Men suffer more ill health due to bad behaviour such as smoking, drinking and drug abuse. They’re also more likely to suffer occupational risks with jobs as soldiers, construction workers or firefighters which are all associated with a higher mortality.

Men also suffer more diseases such as hypertension and heart disease and are slower to attend their GP with mental health problems and have a much higher risk of suicide.

Dr Tom Black.

Women are much better at avoiding self-destructive behaviours and being proactive about their health, attending for screening services such as mammography and cervical smears and simply attending their GP when they’re unwell. Men very often only attend when a relative books an appointment for them. On a recent day in my practice the first 20 appointments booked on the day were all for women ; men just aren’t at the races.

There are various scientific theories as to why men have shorter lives. Women have XX genes whereas men have an XY combination but the Y gene carries very little information (why are we not surprised). This exposes men to increased risk of X linked genetic disorders as they only have one copy of the gene. Men are usually taller, have more cells in their bodies and are therefore more at risk of mutations and illness.

One of the theories explaining the difference is the influence of the higher levels of testosterone in men increasing illness and death. In Korea in the 19th century it was found that eunuchs lived on average 20 years longer and were much more likely to live to 100 years. Eunuchs have much lower levels of testosterone but this will only prolong life if castration takes place before the age of 15 years.

So how can we encourage men to do the things that will prolong their lives. It’s about avoiding the bad things such as smoking or alcohol and drug abuse. Avoid obesity and take lots of exercise. Get your blood pressure checked, turn up for vaccinations when offered by your GP practice and maintain good relationships with family and friends.

An unusual statistic is that GPs and golfers live on average five years longer but I’m not sure it’s worth becoming a golfer to live longer and I definitely wouldn’t want to be 100 year-old eunuch so I think I’ll just stick to being a GP and hope for the best.