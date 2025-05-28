Wilson sheds long locks after four decades to raise funds for Derry's NW Cancer Centre

A man who shed the long locks he has been growing since the 1980s for charity has raised an impressive tally for the North West Cancer Centre in Derry.

Wilson Graham has raised £2,070, which has been donated towards patient comfort at the cancer centre at Altnagelvin.

He has also donated his tresses to The Little Princess Trust.

A newly shorn Wilson visited the North West Cancer Centre recently along with his partner Louise Montgomery to deliver the donation.

Pictured lef to right: Kimberley Deeney, Ward 50 Manager, Louise Montgomery, Wilson Graham, Aine McAlary, Assistant Nursing Service Manager/Lead Nurse and Lisa Patton, Staff Nurse.

The Western Trust praised generous donation.

A spokesperson said: “Inspired by the support and care the North West Cancer Centre gave to his friend Liam Campbell, Wilson wanted to give back.

"Wilson decided to do a hair cut for charity, and donate his waist length hair which he had been growing since the 1980s towards ‘Little Princess Trust’.

“Funds totaling £2070 were raised through donations from their family and friends. Thank you Wilson.”

The Little Princess Trust provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

The Trust also fund childhood cancer research searching to find kinder and more effective treatments.

The North West Cancer Centre has been delivering treatments and other cancer services for thousands of people with cancer since 2016 and officially opened in 2017.

The centre, based on the grounds of Altnagelvin Hospital in the Waterside, offers treatment for breast, prostate, lung, gastrointestinal and skin cancers and palliative patients across all tumour sites and has a cross-border catchment area of around 500,000 people.