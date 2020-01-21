Woman who started running after brain injury nominated for award

A woman who began running to aid her recovery after she sustained a brain injury has been nominated for an award.

Emma Doherty, who sustained a brain injury in a crash in which her friend lost their life, has been nominated for a ‘Spirit of Running Award’ for overcoming adversity.

The spirit of running awards celebrate the running community in the North. Emma is the only Derry runner to be nominated for the Overcoming Adversity award, which is described as a ‘very special award’ by the organisers.

It is designed to celebrate someone overcoming adversity in their life - including personal circumstances, illness or disability - and getting involved in running.

Emma, who runs with Eglinton Running Club, began taking part the weekly parkrun events to aid her recovery following a serious road accident in 2016.

She has now registered to take on the Derry Marathon and the Dublin Marathon and is currently in training for both.

The mum-of-two is also running every day this month as part of R.E.D. January to raise awareness of mental health and how running can help people.

“I am hoping it will also improve my fitness. There are 12 people out of my running club doing it and we are egging each other on every day so it is good motivation.”

Emma said that running makes her feel more like herself and when she is running she doesn’t have to think about anything else.

“I would suffer from fatigue quite a lot as a result of the brain injury. I can run for half an hour and I would be fine, but if I had to talk to someone for an hour that would destroy me. I would be absolutely wrecked.

“When I’m doing parkrun I don’t have to think about anything else but running. Being part of the parkrun community has helped me meet so many wonderful people. I had felt quite removed from the real world for a long time, but parkrun made me feel like I belonged.”

Emma said she is ‘chuffed’ to be nominated for the award.

“I have heard of some of the other people nominated and there are really inspirational. It is amazing to be on the list with them.

“I don’t know who nominated me but I am really pleased someone thought of me.”

Emma will be attending a glitzy award ceremony in Armagh next month where the winners will be announced. She will be attending with members of her running club and her sisters.

She is particularly excited about meeting the compere of the awards BBC presenter Barra Best, who she ‘loves’.