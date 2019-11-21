Women of Hope release ‘Be Still 2’

Derry’s Women of Hope have published their second collection of prayers and thoughts from the sons and daughters of Derry, nine years after releasing their first volume.

Be Still 2 is an anthology of some of the favourite prayers, poems and song lyrics of men and women from across the North West, compiled into one book to raise money for the Foyle Hospice. The collection was launched on Sunday.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle being welcomed to the Millennium Forum on Sunday night by Mr. Donal Henderson, Chief Executive, Foyle Hospice for the launch of Derry�"s Women of Hope�"s �"Be Still�" - a second collection book of Prayers and Thoughts from the Sons and Daughters of the City of Culture. Included are ladies from the Women of Hope, and front left, Sandra Biddle, organiser. (Photos: jim McCafferty Photography)

Local doctors, dentists, business owners, educators, solicitors, journalists, celebrities and football managers are among the 146 contributors who are featured in the book.

There are also touching prayers and poems from the city’s young people as well as collective prayers and thoughts submitted by local Fire Fighters, the Foyle Hospice Medical Team, and Foyle Search and Rescue.

Sara Canning, partner of the late Lyra McKee, is one of the contributors, along with Damien McGinty, who recalls a prayer taught to him by his Grandad Noel, Saoirse Monica Jackson, who recalls a song she sang in karaoke with her late Aunt Aisling, and 14 years-old Seanin Kelly who has selected a poem reflecting on her battle with cancer of the spine.

The book is being launched by local Speech and Drama teacher Sandra Biddle, a founder member of the Women of Hope group, who were set up in the city 15 years ago.

Sandra Biddle signs a copy of ��Be Still�" under the watchful eye of Amy Hutcheon and Maeve Corr during the book�"s launch on Sunday night at the Millennium Forum.

She said: “When we released the first book in 2010, we had always intended to release a second volume, and here we are in 2019, with this beautiful collection, ready to share with the people of the city.

“Over the last ten years not all days have been easy. None more so when we lost our dear friends and Women of Hope, the beautiful Attracta Reid and Rhona Lavery. Their light shines on in their children and we have the thoughts of Attracta’s daughter Grainne McAnaney and Rhona’s son Brendan, both included in our book.”

The book is on sale at outlets including Veritas, Easons, the Millennium Forum, and all Foyle Hospice Shops.

The Pink Ladies Choir who performed during Sunday night�"s Derry�"s Women of Hope ��Be Still�" book launch at the Millennium Forum.

Sandra Biddle pictured with some of the contributors and entertainers who took part in Sunday�"s book launch at the Millennium Forum. From left, Mary Sharkey, Elaine Doherty, Conor McGinty and Carita Kerr.