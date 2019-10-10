World Mental Health Day : ‘Don’t suffer in silence’

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has urged people suffering from mental health issues to speak out because help is available.

The party’s local health spokesperson was speaking as a number of events took place locally to mark World Mental Health Day today.

Colr. Duffy said: “Often poor mental health is avoided or not talked about so today is a welcome opportunity to promote positive mental health.

“When someone is feeling depressed or anxious they don’t get the visitors and friends calling over to see if they are okay in the same way that someone does when suffering with a physical illness.

“There is still a huge degree of stigma around mental health but events like today help to break some of that down.

“And I would urge anyone who is dealing with a mental health issue not to suffer in silence. There is help available and the best thing you can do is reach out and talk to someone.”