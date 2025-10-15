Young people with no mobile phone likely to have worse mental health: Prof. O’Neill

Young people who do not have mobile phones are likely to have worse mental health than their peers, according to Derry-based mental health champion for the north, Siobhán O’Neill.

However, Prof. O’Neill warned that young people who spend too much time on social media are more likely to exhibit poorer mental well-being.

“Most of our young people have mobile phones,” Prof. O’Neill told a recent briefing of the Stormont Education Committee. “The evidence on 11-year-olds is that those who do not have a mobile phone have worse mental health. Having access to the internet every day is a positive thing.”

Excessive social media usage can have a negative effect, she said.

"If you are on social media too much, your well-being goes down, so there is a correlation between length of time spent on social media and mental health.

"Having a phone is neither here nor there. Young people all have phones, whether we like it or not. Those with good mental health have phones but spend less time on social media because they are doing other stuff. It is about inequality.”

She told the committee the evidence was based on surveys for children aged in the 11-year-old and 16-year-old cohorts.

“The children who did not have access to the internet, which, for most children, is accessed through a mobile pone, had the poorest mental health.

"That is what came out of the screens survey or whatever it was. That figure is for 11-year-olds. For 16-year-olds, less access to social media is associated with better mental health, for sure, so I am not saying that it is a good thing,” she said.