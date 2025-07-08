There was a time in my life when I didn’t recognise my thoughts. After having my last baby I felt like I should have been glowing with love and purpose. Instead, I was drowning. I smiled, I showed up, I tried to carry on, but behind it all, I was lost in a fog I couldn’t explain.

I was a hairdresser, a businesswoman, a wife, and a mother of four children— and yet none of those titles protected me from postnatal depression. I was considering medication, exhausted, and ashamed to admit that I felt like a stranger in my own body and mind.

But here’s what I’ve learned: not every thought you think is true. Your mind can lie to you — especially when you’re vulnerable, sleep-deprived, and emotionally drained. And for a long time, I believed those lies. I thought I wasn’t good enough, that I was failing, that everyone else was handling life better than me. I believed I was broken.

But I wasn’t broken — I was human.

Owning a salon taught me a lot about people. You see women come in with roots and split ends, feeling a bit dull or worn out — and they leave glowing. And I began to realise: if we can transform the outside, surely we can do the same with the inside?

That’s when I started challenging the thoughts that were keeping me stuck. I began journaling. I slowed down. I leaned into support. I reminded myself, over and over, that this feeling is not forever. I had to separate fact from fear. I had to remember that just because I felt something didn’t make it real. And that took time. It wasn’t always graceful or pretty — but it was powerful.

Eventually, I reached a turning point. I looked at my children, my team, my clients — and I decided I am in control of my thoughts that leads to asking better questions. What do I need right now? Is this thought helping me or hurting me? What would I say to a friend feeling this way? That kind of question changed everything.

I also had to unlearn perfection. As a salon owner and mammy, I wore so many hats — and I thought I had to wear them all perfectly. But what I’ve learned is that presence matters more than perfection. My team don’t need me to be flawless. My children don’t need a superhero. They just need me — real, grounded, and here.

Today, I still have hard days — but I meet them with awareness instead of judgement. When we understand that our thoughts aren’t reality it is life changing.

If you’re a new mammy, or a woman in business trying to do it all while barely holding it together - let this be your reminder: you’re not alone, and you’re not weak. Your mind is powerful, but you are more powerful.

You are not your fear. You are not your thoughts. You are not your darkest day. You are the light that wakes up and takes care of everyone in your life. Let this be your reminder that your doing amazing.

Love Margaret