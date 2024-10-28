It was October 1999 and the ‘Journal’s’ photographers were there to capture the occasions for posterity.
1. Do you mind Vibe? The nightspot at 33 Shipquay Street has had a variety of names over the years.
Do you mind Vibe? The nightspot at 33 Shipquay Street has had a variety of names over the years. Photo: Archive
2. Punters enjoying a pint and a chat in the Park Bar. The pub celebrated its 100th anniversary in October 1999.
Punters enjoying a pint and a chat in the Park Bar. The pub celebrated its 100th anniversary in October 1999. Photo: Archive
3. Vibe at 33 Shipquay Street opened on October 15, 1999.
Vibe at 33 Shipquay Street opened on October 15, 1999. Photo: Archive
4. Dana Rosemary Scallon at Porthaw in October 1999.
Dana Rosemary Scallon at Porthaw in October 1999. Photo: Archive