10 photographs of Derry in October 1999 including 100 years of Park Bar and the launch of Vibe

By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Oct 2024, 17:36 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 17:36 BST
The Park Bar marked 100 years in business while ‘Vibe’ was officially launched as the latest nightspot to occupy 33 Shipquay Street.

It was October 1999 and the ‘Journal’s’ photographers were there to capture the occasions for posterity.

Do you mind Vibe? The nightspot at 33 Shipquay Street has had a variety of names over the years.

Do you mind Vibe? The nightspot at 33 Shipquay Street has had a variety of names over the years. Photo: Archive

Punters enjoying a pint and a chat in the Park Bar. The pub celebrated its 100th anniversary in October 1999.

Punters enjoying a pint and a chat in the Park Bar. The pub celebrated its 100th anniversary in October 1999. Photo: Archive

Vibe at 33 Shipquay Street opened on October 15, 1999.

Vibe at 33 Shipquay Street opened on October 15, 1999. Photo: Archive

Dana Rosemary Scallon at Porthaw in October 1999.

Dana Rosemary Scallon at Porthaw in October 1999. Photo: Archive

