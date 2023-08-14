Derry's largest and longest running community arts festival, Féile, got underway on Friday evening with the launch of 'Picture This - A Camerawork Retrospective' at Rossville Street.

The exhibition curated by Derry artist and photographer, Jim Collins, features 50 photographs taken by Camerawork photographers in Derry in the 1980s.

Camerawork Darkrooms Derry (Camerawork) was established in 1982 in Derry’s Bogside to provide local people with the tools that would enable them to create their own black and white images.

Derry in the 1980s resembled a war zone and it was not an uncommon sight to see international journalists capturing images of that conflict. It was against this backdrop that Camerawork photographers began recording everyday life in the city from its citizens’ viewpoints.

In existence for over a decade, a huge archive was amassed numbering several thousand negatives that provide a fascinating portrayal of a people and place.

‘Picture this’ offers an opportunity for local people to cast their minds back at a time when everything appeared black and white.

The exhibition will run from August 12 to 30 at Pilot’s Row, Rossville Street.

Getting a guided tour of the exhibition opening at Pilot's Row on Friday night. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Some of those in attendance at Friday's photographic exhibition at Pilot's Row Centre. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Well known community activist Mary Nelis pictured with the city and district's Mayor, Patricia Logue, looking at a photo of her 'younger self' in Friday's photo exhibition at Pilot's Row. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Members of the North West Youth Services take some time to look over the photo exhibition at Pilot's Row on Friday evening. Photo: Jim McCafferty

