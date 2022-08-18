10th annual LegenDerry Motor Show to be held in memory of Kieran Doherty

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Motor Show started in 2013, during the City of Culture year, by Richard Gillespie after a family tragedy led him to organise the show.

Richard said: “I’m a great lover of all things with an engine, whether it’s a car, van, bike, tractor, truck or even boats. I had toyed for a while about running a motor show as there wasn’t anything like that here in the North West. Back in 2013, my Uncle Given Gillespie passed away with cancer, he was like a second dad to me. He, like me, loved everything with an engine so, with three weeks to organise it, we ran our first show in Ebrington Square.

“As well as the show being in memory of my Uncle Given Gillespie, this year we are dedicating the show to a very special person, Kieran Doherty. Kieran sadly passed away on the 10th April this year at the young age of 36.”

The LegenDerry Motor Show will be held in memory of Kieran Doherty (pictured) who died on April 10 this year. Kieran loved cars and his mother says he loved the independance he got from being able to drive.

Kieran’s mother Michelle said: “Kieran was born with spina bifida, hydrocephalus and had numerous health issues, far too many to mention. He used a wheelchair but didn’t let that hold him back. He didn’t let his disability influence his life. If he wanted to do something he found a way to do it. He went to mainstream school and then onto university where he graduated in 2009. Kieran learned how to drive, which he loved, as it gave him great independence. He was just like everyone else out cruising in his car. He worked part time in First Source where he had a large circle of friends. You certainly knew that Kieran was in the room as he was such a larger than life character.

“His health unfortunately took a turn for the worst in 2009 and in 2011 he began Dialysis. He was not suitable for a transplant so he soon got into the routine of dialysis three days a week for four to five hours at a time in the Altnagelvin renal unit. It was there he met Jo-Anne Dobson from Kidney Care UK. They where a fantastic support for him and all the patients there. They help make the session more comfortable for the patients and support them emotionally and financially whenever the need arises.

“Kieran was a very chatty sociable person he would talk to everyone about anything. He loved his cars and would watch endless shows on TV about them. Any time there was a car show locally he would want to go. Kieran will be greatly missed by all who knew him, he has left such a void with his sudden untimely passing.”

Kieran contacted Richard last year about holding the 2021 show in aid of Kidney Care UK but, by then, Richard had already sorted a charity. He hopes that this year will be the biggest and best yet and that they will be able to raise as much money as possible in memory of Kieran.

The LegenDerry Motor Show is being held in memory of Derry man Kieran Doherty who died suddenly in April this year.

Richard said: “The show is a family fun day out with something for everyone. We wanted to have an event where all vehicle enthusiasts from all communities can come together to share there passion for cars, bike, tractors and trucks. We also like to promote driver safety and driver awareness.

“All types of cars, bikes, vans, tractors and trucks are welcome. As well as vehicles on display, we have a live arena where we will have stunt shows, falconry fly displays and a real life road traffic accident (RTA) scenario where the PSNI, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), ambulance and an undertaker all take part to help. The NIFRS will also carry out a chip van demo. To help promote other services, we also have Mountain Rescue and Foyle Search and Rescue there with various vehicle in attendance and the Irish Coastguard helicopter will even land at the show!

“We have a ‘Show ‘n Shine’ with various trophies for different categories, live music, kids entertainment in the form of karts, bouncy castle and trampoline, a clown, a balloon modeller and Mickey and Minnie.

“We have a trade Village with various stalls and a raffle on the day. To finish the show we also have a Convoy of the City. It’s going to be a brilliant day of fun and showing off the best motors in the North West.”

The LegenDerry Motor Show is now located in St Columb's Park and the show this year promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The LegenDerry Motor Show will take place on Sunday, September 25 at St Columb’s Park running track. More information on the show can be found on Facebook at @LegenDerryMotorShow.