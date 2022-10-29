The Mayor joined revellers from home and visitors from across the world to take in the opening night of Awakening the Walled City and other attractions.

Awakening the Walled City continues Saturday and Sunday 6-9pm and there are numerous other day and night-time activities taking place through to Monday’s carnivial parade at 7pm and the fireworks over the Foyle at 8pm.

(Please note these photos are by Tom Heaney and not for resale here.)

1. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Mayor Sandra Duffy with members of the NW Silent Disco. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics Photo Sales

2. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Enjoying the entertainment in the Guildhall Square. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo Sales

3. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Mayor Sandra Duffy at the Halloween celebrations with Cora and Caiba Breslin. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics Photo Sales

4. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Mayor Sandra Duffy with Colleen Coulter and Emma McKinney in the Guildhall Square. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics Photo Sales