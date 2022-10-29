News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Mayor Sandra Duffy is surprised by a Saurus dinosaur in Guildhall Square as the Halloween celebrations get off to a great start. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Mayor Sandra Duffy is surprised by a Saurus dinosaur in Guildhall Square as the Halloween celebrations get off to a great start. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

11 pictures as Mayor meets the monsters to launch Derry Halloween celebrations in style

Mayor of Derry and Strabane Sandra Duffy sampled some of the amazing highlights on offer this Halloween weekend across the city and district.

By Brendan McDaid
4 minutes ago

The Mayor joined revellers from home and visitors from across the world to take in the opening night of Awakening the Walled City and other attractions.

Awakening the Walled City continues Saturday and Sunday 6-9pm and there are numerous other day and night-time activities taking place through to Monday’s carnivial parade at 7pm and the fireworks over the Foyle at 8pm.

(Please note these photos are by Tom Heaney and not for resale here.)

1. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor Sandra Duffy with members of the NW Silent Disco. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

Photo Sales

2. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Enjoying the entertainment in the Guildhall Square. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Photo Sales

3. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor Sandra Duffy at the Halloween celebrations with Cora and Caiba Breslin. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

Photo Sales

4. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor Sandra Duffy with Colleen Coulter and Emma McKinney in the Guildhall Square. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

Photo Sales
MayorDerryStrabaneSandra DuffyFoyle
Next Page
Page 1 of 3