11 pictures as Mayor meets the monsters to launch Derry Halloween celebrations in style
Mayor of Derry and Strabane Sandra Duffy sampled some of the amazing highlights on offer this Halloween weekend across the city and district.
By Brendan McDaid
4 minutes ago
The Mayor joined revellers from home and visitors from across the world to take in the opening night of Awakening the Walled City and other attractions.
Awakening the Walled City continues Saturday and Sunday 6-9pm and there are numerous other day and night-time activities taking place through to Monday’s carnivial parade at 7pm and the fireworks over the Foyle at 8pm.
