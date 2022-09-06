11 PICTURES: Derry City's 3-2 victory over Celtic in only competitive clash

The Candystripes were hailed the 'Lansdowne Lions' when they humbled the Glasgow giants on July 15, 1997, in their clash in the quadrangular tournament that also featured Newcastle United and PSV Eindhoven.

City took the lead three times during the game. GARY BECKETT opened the scoring on 8 minutes only for PAOLO DI CANIO to pull one back for Celtic on the 35 minute mark to leave it 1-1 at half-time.

In the second half a cross-cum-shot from Peter Hutton was scuffed into his own net by Celtic full back TOM BOYD after 74 minutes before Danish midfielder MORTEN WIEGHORST again equalised just two minutes later (79 minutes).

The scene was set for substitute RYAN COYLE to write himself into the history books with a stunning winner after 79 minutes.

DERRY CITY: Tony O'Dowd, Eamon Doherty, Sean Hargan, Peter Hutton, Paul Curran, Gavin Dykes, Tom Mohan, Paul Hegarty, Liam Coyle, Gary Beckett, James Keddy. Subs., Ryan Coyle for Keddy (17mins) and Ryan Semple for Mohan (80mins).

GLASGOW CELTIC: Gordon Marshall, Tom Boyd, Tosh McKinlay, Jackie McNamara, Alan Stubbs, Morten Wieghorst, Paolo Di Canio, David Hannah, Darren Jackson, Andreas Thom, Simon Donnelly. Subs., Malky Mackay for Stubbs (66mins), Davy Hay for Thom (80mins).

REFEREE: Gerry Perry (Dublin).

1. Derry players celebrate in front of their supporters after Celtic's Tom Boyd put the ball in his own net to make it 2-1 to city.

2. Gary Beckett and Peter Hutton in action during Derry's historic victory over Celtic in July 1997.

3. Celtic's Tosh McKinlay looks on as Eamon Doherty controls the ball in midfield.

4. Peter Hutton giving instructions during the Irish International Soccer Tournament clash with Celtic at Lansdowne Road.