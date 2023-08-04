News you can trust since 1772
Richard Moore, Director of Children in Crossfire, pictured with Niamh Graham, a prizewinner in the writing competition. Also in photograph are Shauna and Linda Graham. 260603HG2Richard Moore, Director of Children in Crossfire, pictured with Niamh Graham, a prizewinner in the writing competition. Also in photograph are Shauna and Linda Graham. 260603HG2
Richard Moore, Director of Children in Crossfire, pictured with Niamh Graham, a prizewinner in the writing competition. Also in photograph are Shauna and Linda Graham. 260603HG2

125 photographs from across the North West in the summer of 2003

Another trip down memory lane with a selection pictures from right across the North West.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 4th Aug 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 17:01 BST

Hard to believe this was all of twenty years ago.

An Amnesty International protest in the Diamond.

1. An Amnesty International protest in the Diamond.

An Amnesty International protest in the Diamond. Photo: Hugh Gallagher

Photo Sales
Some of the prizewinners in the Children in Crossfire writing event were Front L/R:- Rachel Crawford, Michelle McDevitt, May Alexander and Rebecca Dempsey. Standing L/R:- Kirsty Reilly, Bronagh Kelly, Alison O'Connell, Sarah Bartlett, Kerry Canavan, Steven Laverty and Pamela Adams. 260603HG1

2. Some of the prizewinners in the Children in Crossfire writing event were Front L/R:- Rachel Crawford, Michelle McDevitt, May Alexander and Rebecca Dempsey. Standing L/R:- Kirsty Reilly, Bronagh Kelly, Alison O'Connell, Sarah Bartlett, Kerry Canavan, Steven Laverty and Pamela Adams. 260603HG1

Some of the prizewinners in the Children in Crossfire writing event were Front L/R:- Rachel Crawford, Michelle McDevitt, May Alexander and Rebecca Dempsey. Standing L/R:- Kirsty Reilly, Bronagh Kelly, Alison O'Connell, Sarah Bartlett, Kerry Canavan, Steven Laverty and Pamela Adams. 260603HG1 Photo: Hugh Gallagher

Photo Sales
Some of the prizewinners in the Children In Crossfire writing competition were Front L/R:- Melissa Mullan, Natasha MCkenna, Bridget Mary Wilson and Roseanne Harley. Standing L/R:- Kevin Francis, Philip McLaughlin, Joseph McDermott, Kieran Fitzpatrick, Ryan McGurk and Noel McDonald. 260603HG3

3. Some of the prizewinners in the Children In Crossfire writing competition were Front L/R:- Melissa Mullan, Natasha MCkenna, Bridget Mary Wilson and Roseanne Harley. Standing L/R:- Kevin Francis, Philip McLaughlin, Joseph McDermott, Kieran Fitzpatrick, Ryan McGurk and Noel McDonald. 260603HG3

Some of the prizewinners in the Children In Crossfire writing competition were Front L/R:- Melissa Mullan, Natasha MCkenna, Bridget Mary Wilson and Roseanne Harley. Standing L/R:- Kevin Francis, Philip McLaughlin, Joseph McDermott, Kieran Fitzpatrick, Ryan McGurk and Noel McDonald. 260603HG3 Photo: Hugh Gallagher

Photo Sales
Some of the prizewinners in the Children in Crossfire writing competition were:- Bridget Mary Wilson, Christine Carson, Gemma Blair, Caroline Stephenson, Solanze McDaniel, Hannah-Chloe Magee, Mandy Hutchinson, Cathryn Elliot, Kevin Feeney, Nicole Berry, Richard Moore (Director, Children in Crossfire), Anne McCauley, Carrie McGowan, Kirsty Reilly, Danielle Blee, Sarah Lapsley, Pamela Adams and Jenny Nixon. 260603HG4

4. Some of the prizewinners in the Children in Crossfire writing competition were:- Bridget Mary Wilson, Christine Carson, Gemma Blair, Caroline Stephenson, Solanze McDaniel, Hannah-Chloe Magee, Mandy Hutchinson, Cathryn Elliot, Kevin Feeney, Nicole Berry, Richard Moore (Director, Children in Crossfire), Anne McCauley, Carrie McGowan, Kirsty Reilly, Danielle Blee, Sarah Lapsley, Pamela Adams and Jenny Nixon. 260603HG4

Some of the prizewinners in the Children in Crossfire writing competition were:- Bridget Mary Wilson, Christine Carson, Gemma Blair, Caroline Stephenson, Solanze McDaniel, Hannah-Chloe Magee, Mandy Hutchinson, Cathryn Elliot, Kevin Feeney, Nicole Berry, Richard Moore (Director, Children in Crossfire), Anne McCauley, Carrie McGowan, Kirsty Reilly, Danielle Blee, Sarah Lapsley, Pamela Adams and Jenny Nixon. 260603HG4 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 31
Related topics:North West