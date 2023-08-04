Another trip down memory lane with a selection pictures from right across the North West.
Hard to believe this was all of twenty years ago.
An Amnesty International protest in the Diamond. Photo: Hugh Gallagher
Some of the prizewinners in the Children in Crossfire writing event were Front L/R:- Rachel Crawford, Michelle McDevitt, May Alexander and Rebecca Dempsey. Standing L/R:- Kirsty Reilly, Bronagh Kelly, Alison O'Connell, Sarah Bartlett, Kerry Canavan, Steven Laverty and Pamela Adams. 260603HG1 Photo: Hugh Gallagher
Some of the prizewinners in the Children In Crossfire writing competition were Front L/R:- Melissa Mullan, Natasha MCkenna, Bridget Mary Wilson and Roseanne Harley. Standing L/R:- Kevin Francis, Philip McLaughlin, Joseph McDermott, Kieran Fitzpatrick, Ryan McGurk and Noel McDonald. 260603HG3 Photo: Hugh Gallagher
Some of the prizewinners in the Children in Crossfire writing competition were:- Bridget Mary Wilson, Christine Carson, Gemma Blair, Caroline Stephenson, Solanze McDaniel, Hannah-Chloe Magee, Mandy Hutchinson, Cathryn Elliot, Kevin Feeney, Nicole Berry, Richard Moore (Director, Children in Crossfire), Anne McCauley, Carrie McGowan, Kirsty Reilly, Danielle Blee, Sarah Lapsley, Pamela Adams and Jenny Nixon. 260603HG4 Photo: Archive