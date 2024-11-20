Front, from left, are Karen McCleery, Joanne Hegarty, Majella Doherty, Emma McCafferty and Leila McDaid. Back, from left, are Gary Jameson, Stephen Wilkinson, Michael Doherty, Aaron Callaghan, at the St. Columb's College Annual Formal in November 1999.Front, from left, are Karen McCleery, Joanne Hegarty, Majella Doherty, Emma McCafferty and Leila McDaid. Back, from left, are Gary Jameson, Stephen Wilkinson, Michael Doherty, Aaron Callaghan, at the St. Columb's College Annual Formal in November 1999.
Front, from left, are Karen McCleery, Joanne Hegarty, Majella Doherty, Emma McCafferty and Leila McDaid. Back, from left, are Gary Jameson, Stephen Wilkinson, Michael Doherty, Aaron Callaghan, at the St. Columb's College Annual Formal in November 1999.

13 brilliant photographs from the St. Columb’s College and Clondermott High School formals in Derry in November 1999

By Kevin Mullan
Published 20th Nov 2024, 17:29 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 17:29 GMT
Did you get all dolled or dicky-bowed up for your school formal in November 1999?

Enjoy this blast from the past from the St. Columb’s College and Clondermott annual gala valedictory events of 25 years ago.

Seated, from left, are Kim Harkness, Amy Rutherford, Kelly Boyd, Leanne Hetherington and Nicola Orr. Standing, from left, are Gerry King, Thomas Thompson, Peter Abbit, Joseph Lath and John Simpson at the Clondermott High School Annual Formal in November 1999.

Seated, from left, are Kim Harkness, Amy Rutherford, Kelly Boyd, Leanne Hetherington and Nicola Orr. Standing, from left, are Gerry King, Thomas Thompson, Peter Abbit, Joseph Lath and John Simpson at the Clondermott High School Annual Formal in November 1999.

Seated, from left, are Claire Barrett, Geraldine Moran, Aideen McGinley, Christine Barr and Lisa Baldrick. Standing, from left, are Michael Coyle, Gerard Kelly, Ronnie Mann, Martin McCloskey and Graham McIvor at the St. Columb's College Annual Formal in November 1999.

Seated, from left, are Claire Barrett, Geraldine Moran, Aideen McGinley, Christine Barr and Lisa Baldrick. Standing, from left, are Michael Coyle, Gerard Kelly, Ronnie Mann, Martin McCloskey and Graham McIvor at the St. Columb's College Annual Formal in November 1999.

Front, from left, are Debbie Hazlett, Gemma Mooney, Hayley Edgar, Janine Corbett and Sarah Deeney. Back, from left, are Jonathan Hay, James Olphert, Gary Peoples, Simon Peoples and Jonathan Thompson at the Clondermott High School Annual Formal in November 1999.

Front, from left, are Debbie Hazlett, Gemma Mooney, Hayley Edgar, Janine Corbett and Sarah Deeney. Back, from left, are Jonathan Hay, James Olphert, Gary Peoples, Simon Peoples and Jonathan Thompson at the Clondermott High School Annual Formal in November 1999.

Front, from left, are Maria Brolly, Patricia Deery, Bronagh Mullan, Amy Huey and Ann Marie Kelly. Standing, from left, are Simon Fowler, Mark Sheridan, Eamon Duffy, Martin McCafferty and John Deery at the St. Columb's College Annual Formal in November 1999.

Front, from left, are Maria Brolly, Patricia Deery, Bronagh Mullan, Amy Huey and Ann Marie Kelly. Standing, from left, are Simon Fowler, Mark Sheridan, Eamon Duffy, Martin McCafferty and John Deery at the St. Columb's College Annual Formal in November 1999.

