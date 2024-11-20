13 brilliant photographs from the St. Columb’s College and Clondermott High School formals in Derry in November 1999

Enjoy this blast from the past from the St. Columb’s College and Clondermott annual gala valedictory events of 25 years ago.
1. Seated, from left, are Kim Harkness, Amy Rutherford, Kelly Boyd, Leanne Hetherington and Nicola Orr. Standing, from left, are Gerry King, Thomas Thompson, Peter Abbit, Joseph Lath and John Simpson at the Clondermott High School Annual Formal in November 1999.
Seated, from left, are Kim Harkness, Amy Rutherford, Kelly Boyd, Leanne Hetherington and Nicola Orr. Standing, from left, are Gerry King, Thomas Thompson, Peter Abbit, Joseph Lath and John Simpson at the Clondermott High School Annual Formal in November 1999. Photo: Archive
2. Seated, from left, are Claire Barrett, Geraldine Moran, Aideen McGinley, Christine Barr and Lisa Baldrick. Standing, from left, are Michael Coyle, Gerard Kelly, Ronnie Mann, Martin McCloskey and Graham McIvor at the St. Columb's College Annual Formal in November 1999.
Seated, from left, are Claire Barrett, Geraldine Moran, Aideen McGinley, Christine Barr and Lisa Baldrick. Standing, from left, are Michael Coyle, Gerard Kelly, Ronnie Mann, Martin McCloskey and Graham McIvor at the St. Columb's College Annual Formal in November 1999. Photo: Archive
3. Front, from left, are Debbie Hazlett, Gemma Mooney, Hayley Edgar, Janine Corbett and Sarah Deeney. Back, from left, are Jonathan Hay, James Olphert, Gary Peoples, Simon Peoples and Jonathan Thompson at the Clondermott High School Annual Formal in November 1999.
Front, from left, are Debbie Hazlett, Gemma Mooney, Hayley Edgar, Janine Corbett and Sarah Deeney. Back, from left, are Jonathan Hay, James Olphert, Gary Peoples, Simon Peoples and Jonathan Thompson at the Clondermott High School Annual Formal in November 1999. Photo: Archive
4. Front, from left, are Maria Brolly, Patricia Deery, Bronagh Mullan, Amy Huey and Ann Marie Kelly. Standing, from left, are Simon Fowler, Mark Sheridan, Eamon Duffy, Martin McCafferty and John Deery at the St. Columb's College Annual Formal in November 1999.
Front, from left, are Maria Brolly, Patricia Deery, Bronagh Mullan, Amy Huey and Ann Marie Kelly. Standing, from left, are Simon Fowler, Mark Sheridan, Eamon Duffy, Martin McCafferty and John Deery at the St. Columb's College Annual Formal in November 1999. Photo: Archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.