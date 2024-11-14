Browsing the shelves of Bookworm in 2004.Browsing the shelves of Bookworm in 2004.
Browsing the shelves of Bookworm in 2004.

13 brilliant photographs of the legendary Derry stores Bookworm and Hughes’ Newsagents in 2004

By Kevin Mullan
Published 14th Nov 2024, 17:20 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 17:21 GMT
If you wanted a book in Derry for many years your first port of call was Bookworm at the corner of Bishop Street and London Street in the city centre.

And if you were looking for a newspaper or magazine, a cheap bag of sweets for the cinema, a ticket for the Brandywell, or a whole pile of other odds and ends, you would once pop into Hughes’ Newsagents at the corner of Strand Road and Patrick Street.

Once fixtures of the High Street in Derry, they are sadly long gone.

Here they are in all their glory back in 2004.

If you were looking for a newspaper or magazine, a cheap bag of sweets before heading to the cinema, a ticket for the Brandywell, or a whole pile of other odds and ends, you would often pop into Hughes' Newsagents at the corner of Strand Road and Patrick Street.

1.

Photo: Archive

Browsing the shelves of Bookworm in 2004.

2.

Photo: Archive

A festive feel to Hughes' Newsagents in 2004.

3.

Photo: Archive

Enjoying a cuppa and a chat in the café adjoining Bookworm in 2004.

4.

Photo: Archive

