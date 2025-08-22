13 great pictures from the Gasyard Féile in Derry back in August 2005

By Brendan McDaid
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 16:34 BST
Pictured are families, festival goers and artists on stage at the Gasyard Féile back 20 years ago in August 2005.

Photos: Derry Journal Archive.

This group take in the live acts of the Gasyard Feile. (1608PG79)

1. This group take in the live acts of the Gasyard Feile. (1608PG79)

Photo: Derry Journal

Chilling out at the Gasyard Feile. (1608PG71)

2. Chilling out at the Gasyard Feile. (1608PG71)

Photo: Derry Journal

The McLaughlin family, from left, Tina, Ruairi, John, Amy Leah, Declan, and Jennifer. (1608PG74)

3. The McLaughlin family, from left, Tina, Ruairi, John, Amy Leah, Declan, and Jennifer. (1608PG74)

Photo: Derry Journal

Catherine Divan, left, and Janinne Silo. (1608PG70)

4. Catherine Divan, left, and Janinne Silo. (1608PG70)

Photo: Derry Journal

