Bishop Dónal McKeown in conversation with some of those who attended Sunday’s Mass at the Sister Clare Crockett Retreat in the Long Tower Church. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)Bishop Dónal McKeown in conversation with some of those who attended Sunday’s Mass at the Sister Clare Crockett Retreat in the Long Tower Church. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Bishop Dónal McKeown in conversation with some of those who attended Sunday’s Mass at the Sister Clare Crockett Retreat in the Long Tower Church. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

147 photographs of the 2023 Sister Clare Crockett Retreat

There was a very large attendance at the Sister Clare Crockett Retreat in St. Columba’s Church in the Long Tower throughout the entire week of spiritual reflection from Monday, April 17 to Friday, April 21.

By Jim McCafferty and Kevin Mullan
Published 26th Apr 2023, 13:22 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:55 BST

The week of Masses, Benedictions and talks from Martina Davidson, Andrea Corr, Fr. John Joe Duffy, Fr. Colum Clerkin, Cora Sherlock, Sister Elena from the Home of the Mother, and Bishop Dónal McKeown, drew large congregations.

It demonstrated the esteem in which Sister Clare, who was just 33 when she died in an earthquake in Ecuador in April 16, 2016, was held.

Here is a selection of photographs from the 2023 event.

Bishop Donal McKeown, Shauna Crockett and Fr. Gerard Mongan pictured with some of the Carmelite nuns who attended Sunday’s Mass at the Long Tower Church.

Some of those attending the opening night of the Sister Clare Retreat in the Long Tower Church on Monday evening.

Family members of Sister Clare Crockett pictured at Sunday’s Mass.

