149 brilliant photographs of people enjoying parties and nights out in Derry and Donegal in August 2005

Take a trip down memory lane with this wonderful picture gallery of the Derry social scene snapped by ‘Journal’ photographers two decades ago.
1. Dessie McKinney (3) - Copy.JPG
. Photo: Journal archive
2. Dessie McKinney (4) - Copy.JPG
. Photo: Journal archive
3. Dessie McKinney (6) - Copy.JPG
. Photo: Journal archive
4. Dessie McKinney (8) - Copy.JPG
. Photo: Journal archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.