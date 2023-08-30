News you can trust since 1772
Group pictured at Little Acorns Bookstore for the 'Andrea Carter in Conversation with Neil Hegarty' Féile 23 event. Included are Sally Goggin, Breege, Mary and Annette McLaughlin, Jenni Doherty, Little Acorns, Kaye and Liam Skelly and Brid Gallagher.Group pictured at Little Acorns Bookstore for the 'Andrea Carter in Conversation with Neil Hegarty' Féile 23 event. Included are Sally Goggin, Breege, Mary and Annette McLaughlin, Jenni Doherty, Little Acorns, Kaye and Liam Skelly and Brid Gallagher.
Group pictured at Little Acorns Bookstore for the 'Andrea Carter in Conversation with Neil Hegarty' Féile 23 event. Included are Sally Goggin, Breege, Mary and Annette McLaughlin, Jenni Doherty, Little Acorns, Kaye and Liam Skelly and Brid Gallagher.

15 photographs from Little Acorns literary events during Féile 2023

Little Acorns Bookstore in Great James’ Street was the hub for Féile 2023’s literary programme recently.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:17 BST

Here is a selection of images from some of the events including talks by authors Kerri ní Dochartaigh and Neil Hegarty.

Pictured at Little Acorns Bookstore are Una McGinley, Christine Carlin, Jean Parker and Therese Morgan.

1. Pictured at Little Acorns Bookstore are Una McGinley, Christine Carlin, Jean Parker and Therese Morgan.

Pictured at Little Acorns Bookstore are Una McGinley, Christine Carlin, Jean Parker and Therese Morgan. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Full house at Little Acorns Bookstore for the Feile 23 'Kerri Ní Dochartaigh in Conversation with Neil Hegarty' event.

2. Full house at Little Acorns Bookstore for the Feile 23 'Kerri Ní Dochartaigh in Conversation with Neil Hegarty' event.

Full house at Little Acorns Bookstore for the Feile 23 'Kerri Ní Dochartaigh in Conversation with Neil Hegarty' event. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Author Kerri Ní Dochartaigh in conversation with Neil Hegarty on Friday night. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

3. Author Kerri Ní Dochartaigh in conversation with Neil Hegarty on Friday night. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Author Kerri Ní Dochartaigh in conversation with Neil Hegarty on Friday night. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Full house at Little Acorns Bookstore for the Feile 23 'Andrea Carter in Conversation with Neil Hegarty' event.

4. Full house at Little Acorns Bookstore for the Feile 23 'Andrea Carter in Conversation with Neil Hegarty' event.

Full house at Little Acorns Bookstore for the Feile 23 'Andrea Carter in Conversation with Neil Hegarty' event. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page