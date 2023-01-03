16 pictures of the Christmas celebrations in Derry in 2000

Over the festive season in Derry in 2000 there were parties at St. Eugene’s Parish Hall and Seagate, as well as the annual Christmas light switch on at the Foyle Hospice and a Christmas concert at the Foyle Prep. School.
Here is a selection of photographs of the Christmas festivities from all of 22 years ago.
1. Enjoying the St. Eugene's Parish Hall Christmas dinner and dance at Christmas 2000.
2. Dr. Tom McGinley and Bishop Emeritus of Derry. Dr. Edward Daly at the Christmas lights switch on at the Foyle Hospice.
3. Among the attendance at the St. Eugene's Parish Hall dinner dance at Christmas 2000.
4. A festive atmosphere at the St. Eugene's Parish Hall dinner dance at Christmas 2000.
