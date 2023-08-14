News you can trust since 1772
17 photographs from Féile 2023’s Big Bog Barbecue

Féile got off to a flying start at the weekend with the Big Bog BBQ.
By Staff Reporter
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:28 BST

The BBQ – ever a highlight of the summer festival – enjoyed a big turnout at Pilot’s Row on Saturday.

Here is a selection of photographs from the event.

Fun and frolics at Saturday's Féile 23 'Big Bog BBQ' at Pilot's Row Centre, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Practising their circus skills during Saturday's BBQ are Chloe McGill and Aine Muldoon.

Having a go on the slide at the Big Bog BBQ.

Having fun at the Big Bog BBQ.

