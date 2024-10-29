The collection entitled 'Yesterday...so far away' was loaned to the library by the Servite Priory, Benburb, Co. Tyrone.

Many of the photographs of demolished streets such as Duddy's Row, Wellington Street and Bridge Street of old, had never been seen before by the wider public.

The 'Journal' featured some of the photographs in October of that year.

Employees of John Brewster & Sons Bakery, Great James Street, circa 1904, post for the photographer alongside their horse-drawn delivery van.

Wonderful atmospheric shot of Fahan Street as viewed from the top of Butcher Gate in the early 1940s. Notice the long wire radio aerials criss-crossing the street.

The Great Northern Railway Station and old wooden wharf, as seen from Carlisle Bridge. The wharf was removed in 1924.

Bishop Street, early 1970s, showing some famous old shops from the past, among them McColgan's Hardware Store and Gilmour's Furniture Store.