Photos: Derry Journal Archive.
1. The Don Bar (16).JPG
Pictured are patrons and staff at the Don Bar in Derry back in 2004. Photo: Derry Journal
2. The Don Bar (14).JPG
Pictured are patrons and staff at the Don Bar in Derry back in 2004. Photo: Derry Journal
3. The Don Bar (11).JPG
Pictured are patrons and staff at the Don Bar in Derry back in 2004. Photo: Derry Journal
4. The Don Bar (15).JPG
Pictured are patrons and staff at the Don Bar in Derry back in 2004. Photo: Derry Journal
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.