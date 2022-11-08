News you can trust since 1772
The Thornhill College camogie team which won the Derry county championship for the first time in 1972 by defeating Lavey 8-1 to 1-0 in the final at Balleerin.
19 photographs of Derry and Donegal in November 1972

Fifty years ago sports stars Charlie Nash and Mary Peters were attending engagements in the city, the SDLP were holding their annual conference in Dungiven, and republicans werre protesting the internment of local people at Long Kesh.

By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago

The cultural life of the city was thriving as the ‘71 Players presented ‘Many Young Men of Twenty’ at the Little Theatre in Orchard Street and folk group Clan na nGael geared up for busy winter of gigs.

Here is a selection of photographs snapped by the ‘Journal’s’ photographers in November 1972.

1. Derry folk group Clan na nGael pictured in November 1972.

Photo: archive

2. A scene from the '71 Players production of 'Many Young Men of Twenty'.

Photo: Archive

3. Members of the Derry Development Commission Sports Club set off from Pennyburn to Buncrana to raise funds for the Senior Citizens' Christmas fund.

Photo: Archive

4. From left, Geraldine McGonigal, Terry Watt, Pauline Hannon, Charlie Nash and Neil McLaughlin at the opening of the St. Columb's Park Activity Centre.

Photo: Archive

