3 . Ann Marie Ramsey with her special award. Ann Marie, an ever present member of the Athletic FC team was the only girl playing in the D&D Youth competitions. She is a sister of the former Athletic player Paul Ramsey, a professional with Leicester City.

Ann Marie Ramsey with her special award. Ann Marie, an ever present member of the Athletic FC team was the only girl playing in the D&D Youth competitions. She is a sister of the former Athletic player Paul Ramsey, a professional with Leicester City. Photo: Archive