20 photographs of Derry and Donegal in November 1980

Take another trip down memory lane with this selection of photographs from Derry and Donegal in November 1980.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 9th Nov 2023, 17:21 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 17:22 GMT

Do you recognise anyone?

Guitar tutor Eamon Toland (on left) and musicians enjoying a session at Carnhill High School.

Members of Moorfield Y.C. pictured at their weekly training session in the Carnhill sports hall.

Ann Marie Ramsey with her special award. Ann Marie, an ever present member of the Athletic FC team was the only girl playing in the D&D Youth competitions. She is a sister of the former Athletic player Paul Ramsey, a professional with Leicester City.

Chief Instructor Joe Halloway (on right) with enthusiasts at an adult car maintenance course at Carnhill High School.

