20 pictures from Easter Sunday commemoration held in Derry

By George Sweeney
Published 21st Apr 2025, 09:03 BST
Pictured are participants in the Sinn Féin-organised Easter commemoration in Derry from Easter Sunday. The main speaker at the commemoration was Gerry Kelly MLA.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Gerry Kelly MLA delivers the oration at the Republican Plot, in the City Cemetery, during the commemoration of the 109th anniversary of the Easter Rising on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Sinn Fein’s commemoration of the 109th anniversary of the Easter Rising makes its way towards the City Cemetery on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney

Fiachra McGuinness carries a photograph of his father Martin during commemoration of the 109th anniversary of the Easter Rising on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

The Sinn Fein parade, commemorating the 109th anniversary of the Easter Rising, makes its way through the City Cemetery on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

