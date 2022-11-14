21 photographs of Derry City versus the greats: Benfica at the Brandywell 1989
In September 1989 Benfica visited the Brandywell to take on Derry City F.C.’s great treble-winning side in the European Cup.
By Kevin Mullan
Derry put in valiant performance but were defeated 1-2 in the home tie.
That Benfica squad – included the likes of Aldair, Valdo, Mats Magnusson and Jonas Thern. They went on to reach the final of the competition that season.
The Lisbon giants were defeated 1-0 by an incredible AC Milan team that has been put forward as as candidate for the greatest club side of all time.
Here is a selection of photographs of the occasion from September 1989.
