21 photographs of Derry City versus the greats: Benfica at the Brandywell 1989

Derry put in valiant performance but were defeated 1-2 in the home tie.

That Benfica squad – included the likes of Aldair, Valdo, Mats Magnusson and Jonas Thern. They went on to reach the final of the competition that season.

The Lisbon giants were defeated 1-0 by an incredible AC Milan team that has been put forward as as candidate for the greatest club side of all time.

Here is a selection of photographs of the occasion from September 1989.

1. Tim Dalton gathers the ball to the relief of Paul Curran and Kevin Brady.

2. Felix Healy in control during Derry City's famous clash against Benfica.

3. António Veloso heads the ball clear.

4. Aldair challenges with Aleksandar Krstić as Liam Coyle and Ricardo look on.