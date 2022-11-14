News you can trust since 1772
The teams take the field in the first round of the European Cup in 1989.

21 photographs of Derry City versus the greats: Benfica at the Brandywell 1989

In September 1989 Benfica visited the Brandywell to take on Derry City F.C.’s great treble-winning side in the European Cup.

By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago

Derry put in valiant performance but were defeated 1-2 in the home tie.

That Benfica squad – included the likes of Aldair, Valdo, Mats Magnusson and Jonas Thern. They went on to reach the final of the competition that season.

The Lisbon giants were defeated 1-0 by an incredible AC Milan team that has been put forward as as candidate for the greatest club side of all time.

Here is a selection of photographs of the occasion from September 1989.

1. Tim Dalton gathers the ball to the relief of Paul Curran and Kevin Brady.

Photo: archive

2. Felix Healy in control during Derry City's famous clash against Benfica.

Photo: archive

3. António Veloso heads the ball clear.

Photo: archive

4. Aldair challenges with Aleksandar Krstić as Liam Coyle and Ricardo look on.

Photo: archive

