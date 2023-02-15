News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Laura McClintock, with all her friends who celebrated her birthday in the Dungloe bar.
Laura McClintock, with all her friends who celebrated her birthday in the Dungloe bar.

21 photos of parties in Derry back in February 2003

Here in colour are some of the people whose parties the Journal covered 20 years ago back in February 2003. We hope they bring back some fond memories.

By Brendan McDaid
4 minutes ago
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 1:43pm

Photos: Derry Journal archive.

1. Phoebe Doherty celebrates her 90th birthday with her family at St Joesph's Parish hall. Included are, Joanie Doherty, Annie O Brian, Marion Curran, Joe Doherty, John O Brian and David Doherty. (2502CG11)

Phoebe Doherty celebrates her 90th birthday with her family at St Joesph's Parish hall. Included are, Joanie Doherty, Annie O Brian, Marion Curran, Joe Doherty, John O Brian and David Doherty. (2502CG11)

Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales

2. Phoebe Doherty with nine of her grandsons and her only granddaugther in Derry at her 90th birthday party. Included are, Paul, Kevin, David, Joesph, Sean, Brian, Kieran, Christopher, Niell and Carolanne. (2502CG12)

Phoebe Doherty with nine of her grandsons and her only granddaugther in Derry at her 90th birthday party. Included are, Paul, Kevin, David, Joesph, Sean, Brian, Kieran, Christopher, Niell and Carolanne. (2502CG12)

Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales

3. Phoebe Doherty with her friends May Kennedy and Agnes Mulhern celebrating her 90th birthday. (2502CG15)

Phoebe Doherty with her friends May Kennedy and Agnes Mulhern celebrating her 90th birthday. (2502CG15)

Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales

4. Phoebe Doherty , with her life long friend Bridie McCay celebrating Phoebe's birthday. (2502CG14)

Phoebe Doherty , with her life long friend Bridie McCay celebrating Phoebe's birthday. (2502CG14)

Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Derry