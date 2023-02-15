Here in colour are some of the people whose parties the Journal covered 20 years ago back in February 2003. We hope they bring back some fond memories.
Photos: Derry Journal archive.
1. Phoebe Doherty celebrates her 90th birthday with her family at St Joesph's Parish hall. Included are, Joanie Doherty, Annie O Brian, Marion Curran, Joe Doherty, John O Brian and David Doherty. (2502CG11)
2. Phoebe Doherty with nine of her grandsons and her only granddaugther in Derry at her 90th birthday party. Included are, Paul, Kevin, David, Joesph, Sean, Brian, Kieran, Christopher, Niell and Carolanne. (2502CG12)
3. Phoebe Doherty with her friends May Kennedy and Agnes Mulhern celebrating her 90th birthday. (2502CG15)
4. Phoebe Doherty , with her life long friend Bridie McCay celebrating Phoebe's birthday. (2502CG14)
