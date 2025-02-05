24 photographs of Derry streets and landmarks then and now

By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th Feb 2025, 17:42 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 11:15 BST
The ‘Journal’ recently featured a series of wonderful photographs of old Derry that first appeared in a 1999 Heritage Library exhibition in the Holywell Trust.

The collection entitled 'Yesterday...so far away' was loaned to the library by the Servite Priory, Benburb, Co. Tyrone.

The ‘Journal’ decided to have a look at how some of the historic Derry locations look now.

Some of the featured sites have been utterly transformed and are now unrecognisable but others have hardly changed at all. Plus ça change...

Carlisle Road and John Street in the 1940s as seen from the Tillie and Henderson Shirt Factory. Photo: Heritage Library exhibition

Carlisle Circus in 2025. Photo: Kevin Mullan

Wonderful atmospheric shot of Fahan Street as viewed from the top of Butcher Gate in the early 1940s. Notice the long wire radio aerials criss-crossing the street. Photo: Featured in a Heritage Library exhibition in 1999. The collection was loaned by the Servite Priory, Benburb, Co. Tyrone.

Fahan Street as seen from Butcher Gate in 2025. Photo: Kevin Mullan

