The ‘Frozen’ theme float at the Clonmany Festival Parade held on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 003
The ‘Frozen’ theme float at the Clonmany Festival Parade held on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 003

25 pictures from the 2022 Clonmany Festival Parade

There was a fantastic family atmosphere at the Clonmany Festival Parade held on Sunday afternoon.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 1st August 2022, 12:54 pm

Here are 25 photographs of the event taken by George Sweeney.

1. DER - CLONMANY FESTIVAL PARADE

Girls from the ‘We are Heroes’’ float at the Clonmany Festival Parade held on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 001

Photo Sales

2. DER - CLONMANY FESTIVAL PARADE

The Jolly Rascals pirate float at the Clonmany Festival Parade held on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 002

Photo Sales

3. DER - CLONMANY FESTIVAL PARADE

Street entertainment during the Clonmany Festival Parade held on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 004

Photo Sales

4. DER - CLONMANY FESTIVAL PARADE

St Catherine’s Accordion Band from Killybegs took part in the Clonmany Festival Parade held on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 005

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6