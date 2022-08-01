25 pictures from the 2022 Clonmany Festival Parade

Here are 25 photographs of the event taken by George Sweeney.
Girls from the ‘We are Heroes’’ float at the Clonmany Festival Parade held on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 001
The Jolly Rascals pirate float at the Clonmany Festival Parade held on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 002
Street entertainment during the Clonmany Festival Parade held on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 004
St Catherine’s Accordion Band from Killybegs took part in the Clonmany Festival Parade held on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 005