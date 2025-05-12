James McCourt U12 Fiddle winner at Fleadh Mhór Dhoíre. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
James McCourt U12 Fiddle winner at Fleadh Mhór Dhoíre. Photo: George Sweeney

27 brilliant photographs from the County Derry Fleadh

By George Sweeney
Published 12th May 2025, 10:05 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 10:26 BST
A fabulous weekend of traditional music was enjoyed on the Skeoge as the County Derry Fleadh returned to Derry city for the second consecutive year.

As well as the main business of the competitions at St. Brigid’s College and Studio 2 a series of concerts and sessions were enjoyed by revellers over four days of music, song and dance.

Here are some pictures from Fleadh Mhór Dhoíre.

Aideen and Ava Bradley achieved First place in U12 Duet at Fleadh Mhór Dhoíre. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Aideen and Ava Bradley achieved First place in U12 Duet at Fleadh Mhór Dhoíre. Photo: George Sweeney

The 2025 Fleadh Mhór Dhoíre committee. Photo: George Sweeney

2. The 2025 Fleadh Mhór Dhoíre committee. Photo: George Sweeney

Aoibhín Close was awarded first place for Fiddle Age 12 – 15 years at the Fleadh Mhór Dhoíre. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Aoibhín Close was awarded first place for Fiddle Age 12 – 15 years at the Fleadh Mhór Dhoíre. Photo: George Sweeney

Shea McGlinchey achieved First place Banjo Aged 15 – 18 and Caithlin McGlinchey who achieved second place Harp Age 12 - 15 at Fleadh Mhór Dhoíre. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Shea McGlinchey achieved First place Banjo Aged 15 – 18 and Caithlin McGlinchey who achieved second place Harp Age 12 - 15 at Fleadh Mhór Dhoíre. Photo: George Sweeney

