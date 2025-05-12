As well as the main business of the competitions at St. Brigid’s College and Studio 2 a series of concerts and sessions were enjoyed by revellers over four days of music, song and dance.
Here are some pictures from Fleadh Mhór Dhoíre.
1. Aideen and Ava Bradley achieved First place in U12 Duet at Fleadh Mhór Dhoíre. Photo: George Sweeney
2. The 2025 Fleadh Mhór Dhoíre committee. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Aoibhín Close was awarded first place for Fiddle Age 12 – 15 years at the Fleadh Mhór Dhoíre. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Shea McGlinchey achieved First place Banjo Aged 15 – 18 and Caithlin McGlinchey who achieved second place Harp Age 12 - 15 at Fleadh Mhór Dhoíre. Photo: George Sweeney
