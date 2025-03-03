27 great pictures from Austins store's 1985 spring fashion catwalk show in Derry's Waterfoot Hotel

By Brendan McDaid
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 17:26 BST
These were some of the latest trends 40 years ago when the models took to the stage for Austin’s department store’s fashion show at the Waterfoot Hotel back in spring 1985.

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.

Models pictured wearing the latest fashions at Austins fashion show in Derry's Waterfoot Hotel back in the spring of 1985. Picture: Derry Journal Archive.

1. Austins fashion Show Derry spring 1985 (5).jpg

Models pictured wearing the latest fashions at Austins fashion show in Derry's Waterfoot Hotel back in the spring of 1985. Picture: Derry Journal Archive. Photo: Derry Journal

2. Austin's fashion show 1985 (4).jpg

3. Austins fashion Show Derry spring 1985 (6).jpg

4. Austin's fashion show 1985 (9).jpg

Related topics:Derry
