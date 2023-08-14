News you can trust since 1772
People attending the Radio 1 roadshow in Derry in 1993People attending the Radio 1 roadshow in Derry in 1993
People attending the Radio 1 roadshow in Derry in 1993

30 photographs of the BBC Radio 1 roadshow in Derry in 1993

East 17 and Shaggy were among the household names of the pop industry that drew a huge crowd to the Guildhall Square for the BBC Radio 1 roadshow in the summer of 1993.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 14th Aug 2023, 17:10 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 17:10 BST

Here is a selection of photographs of the event which took place in July 1993.

Some of the large attendance at the BBC Radio 1 roadshow in Derry.

1. Some of the large attendance at the BBC Radio 1 roadshow in Derry.

Some of the large attendance at the BBC Radio 1 roadshow in Derry. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Shaggy performing in Derry in 1993.

2. Shaggy performing in Derry in 1993.

Shaggy performing in Derry in 1993. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
A section of the large crowd which turned out in Guildhall Square for the Radio 1 roadshow in 1993

3. A section of the large crowd which turned out in Guildhall Square for the Radio 1 roadshow in 1993

A section of the large crowd which turned out in Guildhall Square for the Radio 1 roadshow in 1993 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
A huge crowd turned out in Guildhall Square for the Radio 1 roadshow in 1993

4. A huge crowd turned out in Guildhall Square for the Radio 1 roadshow in 1993

A huge crowd turned out in Guildhall Square for the Radio 1 roadshow in 1993 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:BBC Radio 1Derry