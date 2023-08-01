News you can trust since 1772
34 photographs of Derry and Donegal from the summer of 1999

Some pictures to enjoy from the summer of 1999!
By Kevin Mullan
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:43 BST

Do you remember the Creggan festival? Did you see the total eclipse of the sun on August 11 of that year? Were you at the Moville raft race?

Here is a selection of photographs to take you back to the last summer of the last millennium.

1. The Rathlin Gardens float pictured during the Creggan Festival Parade.

2. Emily McCarron takes a break from her bag of chips to smile for the 'Journal' photographer at the Creggan Festival Parade.

3. The Mayor of Derry, Councillor Pat Ramsey, enjoying a pint with some Leeds United supporters.

4. Six month old Deane Shiels at the Creggan Festival Parade.

