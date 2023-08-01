Do you remember the Creggan festival? Did you see the total eclipse of the sun on August 11 of that year? Were you at the Moville raft race?
Here is a selection of photographs to take you back to the last summer of the last millennium.
1. The Rathlin Gardens float pictured during the Creggan Festival Parade.
2. Emily McCarron takes a break from her bag of chips to smile for the 'Journal' photographer at the Creggan Festival Parade.
3. The Mayor of Derry, Councillor Pat Ramsey, enjoying a pint with some Leeds United supporters.
4. Six month old Deane Shiels at the Creggan Festival Parade.
