Kirsten McLaughlin(4th from right)and Leanne Curran(2nd from right) who both celebrated their 18th birthdays at Bar Zu with all their girlfrineds.
35 photos of party nights in Derry in February 2003

We’ve been back in the archives to bring you these photos of people celebrating milestones in their lives 20 years ago this month. We hope they bring back some fond memories.

By Brendan McDaid
2 minutes ago

Photos: Derry Journal archive.

1. Leanne Curran and Kirstin McLaughlin who both celebrated their 18th birthdays with all their friends who came out to celebrate at Bar Zu.

Photo: Derry Journal

2. Leanne Curran's family on her 18th birthday in Bar Zu

Photo: Derry Journal

3. Leanne Curran and Kirstin McLaughlin with their families at Bar Zu on their 18th birthday. Inluded are, Siubhan, Gareth and Danny McLaughlin and Philip and Laoighean Curran and Rose and Paula McGilloway.

Photo: Derry Journal

4. Leanne Curran and Kirsten McLaughlin with Mr TIBs on their 18th birthdays at Bar ZU.

Photo: Derry Journal

Derry