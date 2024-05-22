The Factory Queen final at the Guildhall back in May 1994. Copyright: Derry Journal.The Factory Queen final at the Guildhall back in May 1994. Copyright: Derry Journal.
37 brilliant pictures of Derry Factory Queen final, West Side Stores and Trevor Keys Music shop in May 1994

By Brendan McDaid
Published 22nd May 2024, 12:08 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 12:12 BST
It was a night to remember 30 years ago as Caroline McDaid representing Desmonds Drumahoe was crowned the new Derry Factory Queen back in May 1994, while the Journal also featured local businesses West Side Stores in Quayside Shopping Centre and Trevor Keys Music on Spencer Road.

Pictures: Derry Journal Archive.

The Factory Queen final at the Guildhall back in May 1994.

The Factory Queen final at the Guildhall back in May 1994.

Customers and Staff at West Side Stores in Derry back in May 1994.

Customers and Staff at West Side Stores in Derry back in May 1994.

Customers and Staff at West Side Stores in Derry back in May 1994.

Customers and Staff at West Side Stores in Derry back in May 1994.

