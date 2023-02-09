Hard to believe that this was all of 25 years ago.
A selection of photographs taken by ‘Journal’ photographers in February 1998.
1. Daniel O'Donnell at Edenballymore
2. Daniel O'Donnell meets fans.
3. Daniel O'Donnell surprised residents of Edenballymore in February 1998.
4. Guests and partners at the North West Institute of Further and Higher Education (NWIFHE) students' annual dinner in the White Horse Hotel. From left, seated, Emma Jackson, Olivia McElwee, Paula Doherty, Una Gallagher and Sinead Gallagher. Standing, Ben Diver, Ronan Gallagher, Declan Watson, Gary O'Kane and Paul Mulhern.
