News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Primary 6 pupils at St. Eugene's, from left, Charlene Lamberton, Stacey Gillespie and Louise Deery, who spoke to the 'Journal' in February 1998.
Primary 6 pupils at St. Eugene's, from left, Charlene Lamberton, Stacey Gillespie and Louise Deery, who spoke to the 'Journal' in February 1998.

40 photographs of Derry from February 1998

Hard to believe that this was all of 25 years ago.

By Kevin Mullan
6 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 10:47am

A selection of photographs taken by ‘Journal’ photographers in February 1998.

1. Daniel O'Donnell at Edenballymore

Daniel O'Donnell at Edenballymore

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

2. Daniel O'Donnell meets fans.

Daniel O'Donnell meets fans.

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. Daniel O'Donnell surprised residents of Edenballymore in February 1998.

Daniel O'Donnell surprised residents of Edenballymore in February 1998.

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Guests and partners at the North West Institute of Further and Higher Education (NWIFHE) students' annual dinner in the White Horse Hotel. From left, seated, Emma Jackson, Olivia McElwee, Paula Doherty, Una Gallagher and Sinead Gallagher. Standing, Ben Diver, Ronan Gallagher, Declan Watson, Gary O'Kane and Paul Mulhern.

Guests and partners at the North West Institute of Further and Higher Education (NWIFHE) students' annual dinner in the White Horse Hotel. From left, seated, Emma Jackson, Olivia McElwee, Paula Doherty, Una Gallagher and Sinead Gallagher. Standing, Ben Diver, Ronan Gallagher, Declan Watson, Gary O'Kane and Paul Mulhern.

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
Derry