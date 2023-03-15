Painting the town green has long been the order of the day on March 17 and here’s some images from the local celebrations in Moville, Buncrana and Derry from 2008 through to 2011.
Photos: Derry Journal archive.
1. Derry's professional boxer John Duddy with Deputy Mayor Patricia Logue salutes the thousands of people who lined the route of the St. Patrick's Day Parade
2. Tamara McDaid, left, and Brogan Roddy lead St Canice's Accordian Band at the Moville St Patrick's Day parade. (1903PG13)
3. Family fun in Derry's Guildhall square during the St Patrick's Day parade. (18103SL01)
4. The Podge and Rodge gang, from left, Daniel, Brian and Kevin Harkin, hit the streets of Moville during the St Patricks day parade. (1803PG14)
