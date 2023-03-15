News you can trust since 1772
HOW'S IT GOING SIR!. . . These two young gents are suitably attired for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Buncrana. 1903JM79
41 great photos of St Patrick's Day craic in Derry & Donegal 2008 - 2011

Painting the town green has long been the order of the day on March 17 and here’s some images from the local celebrations in Moville, Buncrana and Derry from 2008 through to 2011.

By Brendan McDaid
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:53 GMT

Photos: Derry Journal archive.

Derry's professional boxer John Duddy with Deputy Mayor Patricia Logue salutes the thousands of people who lined the route of the St. Patrick's Day Parade

Tamara McDaid, left, and Brogan Roddy lead St Canice's Accordian Band at the Moville St Patrick's Day parade. (1903PG13)

Family fun in Derry's Guildhall square during the St Patrick's Day parade. (18103SL01)

The Podge and Rodge gang, from left, Daniel, Brian and Kevin Harkin, hit the streets of Moville during the St Patricks day parade. (1803PG14)

