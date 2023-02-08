News you can trust since 1772
45 great pictures of people and events in February 2003 as first blue bins arrive in Derry

We’ve been back in the archive to bring you some images of the people and events making the news 20 years ago this month.

By Brendan McDaid
4 minutes ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 12:29pm

Many of these images are being published here in colour for the very first time.

Pictures: Derry Journal archive.

Refuse collectors Russ Colville and Eddie McCarron with Mayor, SDLP Colr. Kathleen McCloskey and Sinn Féin Colr. Gerry MacLochlainn, chair of the Environmental Services Committee on the first ever blue bin collection run in Derry back in February 2003.

Photo: Derry Journal

2.

Pupils from St Peter's High School and Thornhill College receive awards from former Education Minister Martin McGuinness at Key Stage 4 of Derry Schools and Colleges Poetry Awards.

Photo: Derry Journal

Boxer John Duddy from RIng Amateur Boxing Club signalled the end of a highly successful amateur career in the Delacroix Function Rooms before travelling to New York seeking a full-time professional boxing contract.

Photo: none

4.

Pupils from St Mary's College with their Young Enterprise Award for best product, a mobile phone charger tidy. Included s technology teacher Gavin Molley.

Photo: Derry Journal

