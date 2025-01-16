45 stunning pictures as charming former Derry school with breathtaking river views goes up for sale

The character filled property at 25 Ballougry Road, which was once a school for young ladies, is listed with Oakland Estate Agents in the city with an asking price of £475,000.
The stunning home is located on an elevated mature plot with extensive rolling lawns bounded by manicured hedge rows and mature trees. The semi-detached three-bedroom, two reception room cityside dwelling is a ten minute drive from Derry city centre, and includes a reception hallway, lounge, dining room and kitchen with fitted units and Aga cooker linked to hot water system.
There are feature windows and a downstairs toilet, first floor family bathroom and ensuite shower room attached to the master bedroom, with fitted carpets throughout.
It also comes with outbuildings, including a detached 2 storey stone barn with sliding doors to the ground floor currently used as wood shed/storage, and stairs to the first floor, which is split into two large rooms. The first room has a wooden floor, electric and light supply. There is also an entertainment room with wooden floor, exposed beams, electric and light supply, and a large feature window with views over the River and surrounding countryside. The barn may be suitable for conversion to granny flat/ apartments/ residential accommodation, subject to planning approval. The impressive pillared entrance opens on to sweeping driveway leading up to the house, with an extensive parking area to front and side.
The property also has oil fired central heating.
For more information and to arrange a viewing telephone Oakland on 028 71267979 or visit: https://oaklandestateagents.co.uk/
