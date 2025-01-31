49 archive pictures from Derry & Donegal back in January 1975

Here we present photos of people and places from the Derry Journal archive of 50 years ago back in January 1975.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 31st Jan 2025, 12:24 BST

Photos: Derry Journal Archive.

The third anniversary of Bloody Sunday is marked in Derry in January 1975.

1. Derry Journal January 1975 3 (13).jpg

The third anniversary of Bloody Sunday is marked in Derry in January 1975. Photo: DJ

