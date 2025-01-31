49 archive pictures from Derry & Donegal back in January 1975
Here we present photos of people and places from the Derry Journal archive of 50 years ago back in January 1975.
Published 31st Jan 2025, 12:24 BST
Photos: Derry Journal Archive.
The third anniversary of Bloody Sunday is marked in Derry in January 1975. Photo: DJ
The third anniversary of Bloody Sunday is marked in Derry in January 1975. Photo: Derry Journal
The third anniversary of Bloody Sunday is marked in Derry in January 1975. Photo: DJ
The third anniversary of Bloody Sunday is marked in Derry in January 1975. Photo: DJ