49 photographs of Derry City versus the greats: Real Madrid 2001
In August 2001, 3,000 fans turned up at the Brandywell to watch Real Madrid line-out against Derry City.
By Kevin Mullan
1 hour ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 10:42am
‘Los Blancos’’ squad included Francisco Pavon, Rubén González, José Capdevila, Carlos Aranda and Antonio Núñez, while the legendary former Madrid and Spain-striker Emilio ‘The Vulture’ Butragueño, travelled to Derry.
The game ended 3-1 to the visitors with Aranda, Capdevila and Núñez scoring for Madrid and Tommy McCallion converting a penalty for Derry in the 89th minute.
Here is a selection of photos from the glamour friendly.
