Real Madrid captain gets a warm welcome by the Derry City players.
49 photographs of Derry City versus the greats: Real Madrid 2001

In August 2001, 3,000 fans turned up at the Brandywell to watch Real Madrid line-out against Derry City.

By Kevin Mullan
1 hour ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 10:42am

‘Los Blancos’’ squad included Francisco Pavon, Rubén González, José Capdevila, Carlos Aranda and Antonio Núñez, while the legendary former Madrid and Spain-striker Emilio ‘The Vulture’ Butragueño, travelled to Derry.

The game ended 3-1 to the visitors with Aranda, Capdevila and Núñez scoring for Madrid and Tommy McCallion converting a penalty for Derry in the 89th minute.

Here is a selection of photos from the glamour friendly.

1. Action from Derry City's glamour friendly with Real Madrid.

Photo: archive

Derry keeper Russell Payne dives to the feet of a rushing Real Madrid forward.

Photo: Archive

Derry's Paddy McLaughlin holds back Manu of Real Madrid.

Photo: Archive

Darren McCreadie in action against Real Madrid.

Photo: Archive

